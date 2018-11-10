4 arrested in prison money card, insurance fraud scheme

4 arrested in prison money card, insurance fraud scheme
Four people were arrested on Thursday following a two-month investigation into a prison money card and insurance fraud scheme, state officials said on Friday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | November 9, 2018 at 8:32 PM CST - Updated November 9 at 8:32 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Four people were arrested on Thursday following a two-month investigation into a prison money card and insurance fraud scheme, state officials said on Friday.

Willie Edward Wells, 71, of Pike Road, Adrianne Mary Collins, 32, of Tuskegee, Latoya Howell, 25, and Alexia Danielle Collins, 22 , of Montgomery, were arrested on felony charges ranging from identity theft and theft of property to insurance fraud.

Willie Edward Wells (Source: Alabama Department of Corrections, ADOC)
Willie Edward Wells (Source: Alabama Department of Corrections, ADOC)

There is an outstanding warrant for Kimeya Pringle, 27, of Montgomery for first degree theft of property, Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) law enforcement agents said.

Adrianne Mary Collins (Source: ADOC)
Adrianne Mary Collins (Source: ADOC)

State inmate Trederris Cowan, 27, who is suspected of initiating the scheme, was charged with identity theft, theft of property and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud. Cowan is serving a four-year sentence for a 2015 theft of property conviction in Montgomery County.

Latoya Howell (Source: ADOC)
Latoya Howell (Source: ADOC)

The suspects are accused of using false identities to lure a family of a state inmate into paying for legal services to a fictitious law firm the suspects created as part of the scheme, the ADOC said.

Alexia Danielle Collins (Source: ADOC)
Alexia Danielle Collins (Source: ADOC)

The suspects led the family to believe the law firm could get charges against their family member dropped, or sentence reduced, if the family agreed to pay for the services. The suspects instructed the family to make the payments through prepaid money cards and money wiring transactions. The suspects also used a victim’s identity to file a fraudulent insurance claim, ADOC investigators said.

Kimeya Pringle (Source: ADOC)
Kimeya Pringle (Source: ADOC)

“The public should know that the state, its officers, representatives, or employees would never request any type of payment in the form of a prepaid money card or other similar method,” said Arnaldo Mercado, director of ADOC’s Investigation and Intelligence Division.

Trederris Cowan (Source: ADOC)
Trederris Cowan (Source: ADOC)

Mercado said that if anyone suspects fraudulent activity within the state prison system, they should contact the ADOC Investigation and Intelligence Division at 334-353-8912, 1-866-293-7799, or report the crime by going to the ADOC website at http://www.doc.state.al.us/InvestigationRequest.

The U.S. Marshals Service and narcotics units from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and the Montgomery Police Department helped ADOC agents in Thursday’s arrests. The case will go to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.