4 arrested in prison money card, insurance fraud scheme

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Four people were arrested on Thursday following a two-month investigation into a prison money card and insurance fraud scheme, state officials said on Friday.
Willie Edward Wells, 71, of Pike Road, Adrianne Mary Collins, 32, of Tuskegee, Latoya Howell, 25, and Alexia Danielle Collins, 22 , of Montgomery, were arrested on felony charges ranging from identity theft and theft of property to insurance fraud.
There is an outstanding warrant for Kimeya Pringle, 27, of Montgomery for first degree theft of property, Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) law enforcement agents said.
State inmate Trederris Cowan, 27, who is suspected of initiating the scheme, was charged with identity theft, theft of property and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud. Cowan is serving a four-year sentence for a 2015 theft of property conviction in Montgomery County.
The suspects are accused of using false identities to lure a family of a state inmate into paying for legal services to a fictitious law firm the suspects created as part of the scheme, the ADOC said.
The suspects led the family to believe the law firm could get charges against their family member dropped, or sentence reduced, if the family agreed to pay for the services. The suspects instructed the family to make the payments through prepaid money cards and money wiring transactions. The suspects also used a victim’s identity to file a fraudulent insurance claim, ADOC investigators said.
“The public should know that the state, its officers, representatives, or employees would never request any type of payment in the form of a prepaid money card or other similar method,” said Arnaldo Mercado, director of ADOC’s Investigation and Intelligence Division.
Mercado said that if anyone suspects fraudulent activity within the state prison system, they should contact the ADOC Investigation and Intelligence Division at 334-353-8912, 1-866-293-7799, or report the crime by going to the ADOC website at http://www.doc.state.al.us/InvestigationRequest.
The U.S. Marshals Service and narcotics units from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and the Montgomery Police Department helped ADOC agents in Thursday’s arrests. The case will go to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.