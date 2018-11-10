ASU falls at home to Jackson State

After the safety, Alabama State was given the ball back and needed six points out of the next drive to have any chance of getting back in the game. The Hornets worked their way down into the red zone but were pushed into a 4th and 10 situation from the 10-yard line. With no other option but to go for it, Scott took the shotgun snap and looked for his intended receiver he fired a pass that was unable to be caught. His receiver just simply dropped the ball.