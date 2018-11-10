ASU honors black students, soldiers who fought in World War I

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Alabama State University on Friday held two ceremonies to honor black soldiers from Montgomery and ASU who fought in World War I.
The U.S. officially entered The Great War on April 6, 1917, and the war ended on Nov. 11, 1918, with a victory over Germany and its allies.
Five ASU graduates were commissioned as lieutenants in the U.S. Army's first-ever black officer's training school, ASU said.
More than 350,000 black soldiers served in segregated units during World War I, ASU said. Several units saw combat alongside French soldiers. Some units also served as support troops, and 171 black soldiers were awarded the French Legion of Honor, the highest award for bravery issued by the French government, ASU said.
ASU was called The State Normal School at the time of the war.
ASU officials unveiled an historic marker on the campus near the facilities building on Friday afternoon. It honors both ASU and Montgomery’s black World War I soldiers just days before the 100th anniversary of the end of the war.
The gathering followed a morning ceremony held at Montgomery’s Old Oakwood Cemetery where school officials and others gathered at the graves of Montgomery’s black World War I veterans who served in the 92d Division, which was segregated.
The soldiers were members of the 366th Infantry of the American Expeditionary Forces.
“This World War I 100th anniversary is a time to honor and remember the many black soldiers that fought in the Great War who were both residents of Montgomery and students at Alabama State University, as well as all of the men and women of all races who have fought for, and in some cases given their lives, in defense of these United States,” said Dr. Derryn Moten, chair of ASU’s Department of History and Political Science, and organizer of the commemoration.
