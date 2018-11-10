First Alert: Sunny Weekend, Soggy Start to the Workweek

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A sunny but chilly day is underway in central and south Alabama. Many of us will not warm past the mid 50s this afternoon.
Tonight will be cold with temperatures falling to the mid 30s. Frost is possible, so cover your sensitive plants or bring them inside.
Sunday will start clear and cool. Highs will be in the upper 50s by late afternoon and clouds will build throughout the day. A few showers are possible late, but the real rain event arrives Monday.
Heavy rainfall is possible Monday, and isolated flooding is a concern for south Alabama. The rain will continue into Tuesday, and cold air moves in Tuesday as well. Wednesday and Thursday morning, temperatures will be below freezing, and during the day, temperatures will struggle to warm to the 50s.
