Huntingdon impressive again in 42-14 win over LaGrange

LaGrange’s offense couldn’t move again and punted on the ensuing possession. The Hawks took over near their own 40. A sweep run by Kobe Smith took the pigskin across midfield and into Panthers territory. Lambert then connected with Garrett Headley for 39 yards to put the ball inside the Panthers 5. The Hawks scored on the next play when Smith ran the ball up the middle for six points. A Young PAT made it 14-0.