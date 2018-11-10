Huntingdon impressive again in 42-14 win over LaGrange

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks closed out the regular season on Saturday with a 42-14 win over the LaGrange College Panthers on Senior Day.
The Hawks notched three first quarter touchdowns and never relinquished the lead. The Hawks ended the season with their two most impressive games, wins over N.C. Wesleyan on the road, and nearby rival LaGrange.
The Panthers received the opening kickoff and were forced to punt. The Hawks mixed Michael Lambert passes and Eric Thomas runs to move the ball inside the red zone. Lambert then tossed a touchdown pass of 13 yards to CJ Pugh to put the Hawks up 7-0 after a Chase Young PAT.
LaGrange’s offense couldn’t move again and punted on the ensuing possession. The Hawks took over near their own 40. A sweep run by Kobe Smith took the pigskin across midfield and into Panthers territory. Lambert then connected with Garrett Headley for 39 yards to put the ball inside the Panthers 5. The Hawks scored on the next play when Smith ran the ball up the middle for six points. A Young PAT made it 14-0.
The Hawks’ Jarrett White intercepted a LaGrange pass on the game’s next drive, and the Hawks quickly scored to make it 21-0, still in the first quarter. Lambert hit CJ Pugh for a 45-yard pass to reach the end zone.
The start of the second quarter found LaGrange inside the Hawks 20 where the Panthers scored on a 12-yard Caleb Speir pass to David Apiag across the middle of the Hawks defense.
The PAT by Alex Rivera made it 21-7 early in the second quarter. The score remained 21-7 at the half.
The Hawks received the second half kick and punted to the Panthers who then marched across midfield and into the Hawks’ end zone to make the score 21-14 with the PAT. Brendon Scott reached paydirt on a 22-yard run.
Hawks back Smith then took over on the game’s next drive, breaking multiple tackles on the way to the end zone with 8:16 left in the third quarter. The dazzling run covered 59 yards.
The Hawks got the ball back and Thomas, trying to keep pace with teammate Smith, rambled 35 yards for six points. A Young PAT made it 35-14.
The Hawks put the game away early in the fourth quarter when Dontavion Cunningham ran the ball in from the 5-yard line to make the score 42-14 with 10:51 remaining in the contest.
Multiple impressive gains by Thomas moved the ball deep into LaGrange territory where the Hawks ran out the clock.
The victory left the Mike Turk-led Hawks 4-5 overall, and 4-3 in the conference. Turk, and the Hawks, won their 100th game against Greensboro College on Oct. 27 at Homecoming.
The Hawks were coming off their most impressive outing of the fall, a 50-29 win on the road over N.C. Wesleyan on Nov. 3.
LaGrange came into Samford Stadium with a 3-6 record, and a 2-4 USA South Conference mark.
Huntingdon senior kicker Young was named one of the USA South Athletic Conference Athletes of the Week following the win over Wesleyan.
Young scored 14 points with three field goals and five extra points in the victory.
Young converted field goals of 40, 42 and 20 yards to tie the Hawks' record for made field goals in a game. His 42-yard kick matched his career-long.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.