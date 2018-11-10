The Latest: Trump, Macron try to project unity

The US flag flutters at half mast prior to a ceremony at the Aisne-Marne American cemetery and memorial in Belleau, eastern France, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. President Donald Trump cancelled his visit due to bad weather. More than 60 heads of state and government are converging on France for the commemorations that will crescendo Sunday with ceremonies at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Paris on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, exactly a century after the armistice. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) (AP)