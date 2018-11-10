Lee County Humane Society’s stray intake unusually high

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Lee County Humane Society is desperately asking for the community’s help. Since the beginning of the month, they’ve taken in over 60 animals.
Officials say that hopefully with colder weather coming in over the next couple of months that will cut down on some of their stray intake, but the main thing is to make sure that you get your pet spayed or neutered. They say that with so many animals in the shelter, they desperately need donations.
“In November 2017 we had 175 animals in the shelter. Right now we have 300. When we have this many animals that we have to care for, we have to feed them, we have to buy them litter, we have to pay staff extra time to be here to take care of all of them. So, we obviously are in need of donations as well,” said Lee County Humane Society Outreach & Development Coordinator Mary Wynn King.
They have several events coming up over the next couple of weeks to try to get people to adopt and foster some of those animals.
