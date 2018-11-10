Man arrested in connection with October shooting

Anthony Wright Williams Jr. (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA Staff | November 9, 2018 at 8:20 PM CST - Updated November 9 at 8:20 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Anthony Wright Williams Jr., 24, has been arrested in connection with the Oct. 22 shooting of a man in the 200 block of Destin Street.

The victim sustained non life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound at about 5 p.m. during the course of a robbery, police said.

An investigation identified Williams, a relative of the victim, as the suspect, police said. Williams was taken into custody on Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

