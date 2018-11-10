Man arrested in connection with October shooting

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Anthony Wright Williams Jr., 24, has been arrested in connection with the Oct. 22 shooting of a man in the 200 block of Destin Street.
The victim sustained non life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound at about 5 p.m. during the course of a robbery, police said.
An investigation identified Williams, a relative of the victim, as the suspect, police said. Williams was taken into custody on Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.