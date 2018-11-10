Man succumbs to injuries sustained in Highland Avenue shooting

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A man is dead after he sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting in the area of a Montgomery gas station Friday, according to police.
Adam Terrell Jordan, 31, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead after he was taken to Jackson Hospital for treatment.
According to police, Jordan and another person identified as the suspect were engaged in an altercation which led to the shooting.
The incident happened in the 2700 block of Highland Avenue, which is where police responded around 5:30 p.m. and found Jordan.
Video from the scene shows crime tape surrounding the perimeter of a gas station with police inside.
Police are now investigating the death as a homicide.
No arrests have been made.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.