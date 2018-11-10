Marine dad surprised by son’s baseball team

MILLBROOK, AL (WSFA) - Less than 24 hours after returning to Alabama, a Marine received an extra special surprise from his son’s baseball team.
Friday night Sgt. Cris Boyd thought he was going to see his son’s take team pictures at Mill Creek Park in Millbrook. Instead when he arrived he was greeted by family, friends, and his son’s team holding american flags.
“Feels great to be back home. I can’t be more excited to have friends and family here. It is just an overwhelming feeling,” said Cris Boyd.
This was all a surprise for Boyd, who just returned home from deployment.
“This was my first deployment. It was a year mobilization. We were in Afghanistan for seven months,” said Boyd.
During this homecoming Boyd was able to experience something he’s missed out on while he’s been gone. His two son’s baseball games.
“This is very important to me as a father to be there for my sons,” said Boyd.
Boyd didn’t have to watch from the stands he was able to be out on the diamond with his sons.
“Both of my boys have sprouted up since I have been gone. They have both become superstars within themselves,” said Boyd.
“I know what it feels like to be away from your family," said Victor Evans.
Evans, the head coach of the team, served in the military for 20 years and has deployed before. For the Evans family, playing a part in making this surprise a home run was unforgettable.
“It meant a lot to us to plan this, and let him enjoy this moment. It is extra special,” said Evans.
Boyd said he is excited about spending time with his family and friends. He is grateful for all the support from the community.
