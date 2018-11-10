Pike County vs. Oakman playoff game postponed to Monday

BRUNDIDGE, AL (WSFA) - Friday at 7 p.m. Pike County and Oakman were set to engage in a battle on the gridiron in the first round of the AHSAA Class 3A playoffs. That was until a scary turn of events unfolded.
Before the game, a wall collapsed in the locker room of the gymnasium where there were five Oakman High School players. The 15-by-6-foot tall structure stood beside the a bench where the players were sitting.
Pike County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Bazell confirmed two players were taken to a hospital in Troy, including one who could not walk. Two players suffered lacerations, but all were conscious and alert. Bazzell believed all of the players were checked out because some complained of back pain.
Meanwhile, the game between Pike County and Oakman will be played Monday at 2 p.m. in Pike County.
The State Fire Marshal is now investigating after the facility has been shut down and secured.
