Sunny and Cool Weekend

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A sunny but chilly day is underway, as many of us won’t warm past the mid 50s. Tonight will be cold with temperatures in the mid 30s, and frost is possible in spots.
Sunday will start clear and cool. Highs will be in the upper 50s by late afternoon and clouds will build throughout the day. A few showers are possible late.
Heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder overspread Alabama on Monday, we think there is some potential for some flooding in the far southern counties Monday into Monday night. Even colder air blasts into Alabama Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, widespread subfreezing temperatures likely Wednesday, Thursday and perhaps Friday mornings...
