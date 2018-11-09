Suspect arrested after making social media threats toward Eufaula and Quitman Co. schools

(WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested after making social media threats toward schools in Eufaula, Alabama and Quitman County, Georgia on Thursday.
Levi Junior Calhoun, 27 of Georgetown, Georgia was arrested on a felony warrant for making a terrorist threat.
He was taken into custody by the Quitman County Sheriff’s Office and is being held in Georgia to await an extradition hearing.
According to the Eufaula Police Department, additional warrants will be obtained, and Calhoun will be charged with eight counts of making a terrorist threat. The nature of the threats and the dangerous content will cause warrants to be obtained for each educational facility that was impacted.
