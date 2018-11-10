Sylacauga woman dies in Coosa County crash

COOSA COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash Friday evening resulted in the death of one person and injury of several others, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.
According to ALEA, a crash between a Honda Accord and Hyundai Sonata happened around 7:30 p.m. on U.S. 231 near the 191 mile marker north of Rockford.
Valeria Lisa Oden, 55, of Sylacauga, was the driver of the Honda and was killed in the crash, ALEA confirmed. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger in the vehicle with Oden suffered injuries, as well as the driver and a passenger in the Hyundai. All were transported from the scene.
According to ALEA, Oden was not wearing a seat belt. Troopers continue to investigate.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.