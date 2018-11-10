Alabama shuts out Miss St. 24-0

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - The Alabama defense has found a new trend.
After the top-ranked Crimson Tide didn’t post a shutout for the first eight games of the season, Alabama’s 24-0 win against Mississippi State on Saturday gives them back-to-back games not allowing any points.
Alabama is now 10-0 with Liberty and Alabama remaining on their schedule before facing Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on December 1.
The Crimson Tide defense held Mississippi State to 169 total yards of offense, including 44 yards on the ground. The Bulldogs had only first downs and had a 1-13 third-down efficiency. Do-it-all quarterback Nick Fitzgerald was held to 125 yards passing.
Alabama used a stable of offensive threats to move the ball. Josh Jacobs led the team with 97 rushing yards, while Irv Smith Jr. had a team-high 70 receiving yards.
Saturday wasn’t all positive and did include one scare.
Tua Tagovailoa left the game Saturday in the third after suffering numerous hard hits from the Mississippi State defense. There’s been no information released on a possible injury. Tagovailoa threw for 164 yards on 14 of 21 passing. He had one touchdown and an interception.
FIRST QUARTER
Alabama 7, Mississippi State 0 - Harris run, 1 yard (10:40 left)
UA 14, MSU 0 - Jacobs run, 1 yard (2:48 left)
SECOND QUARTER
UA 21, MSU 0 - Tagovailoa pass to Jacobs, 14 yards (3:26 left)
FOURTH QUARTER
UA 24, MSU 0 - Bulovas 49-yard field goal (9:11 left)
