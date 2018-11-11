Rain arrives tonight

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Clouds will increase throughout the day today as temperatures warm up to highs near 60. Showers will start to pop-up on our radar around dinnertime, but any evening showers will be light.
The rain will start to become widespread after midnight, and won’t let up until the second half of the day Tuesday. Monday will be close to a washout, with steady rain, heavy downpours at times, and a few thunderstorms. Localized flooding is a concern, especially for south Alabama.
The heavy rain will start to let-up Tuesday morning, but light showers will linger through the evening. The cold air advection behind the rain isn’t looking to be quite as strong as previously thought, with morning lows staying cold but not dipping below freezing for many.
