Three arrested on drug charges in Tallapoosa County
By WSFA Staff | November 11, 2018 at 11:57 AM CST - Updated November 11 at 11:57 AM

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Tallapoosa County officials have arrested three people on drug charges following investigations in Alexander City and Tallassee.

Police said Teddy Hughes, 56, of Alexander City, has been charged with five counts of trafficking hydrocodone/opium, two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, possession of gambling records first degree and promoting gambling.

Teddy Hughes (Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department)

Police and Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force officers also seized two semi-automatic pistols and $4,640 in cash during the investigation.

In Tallassee, members of the task force said they recovered methamphetamine and marijuana when they arrested Cameron Vargas, 27, and Victoria Ledbetter, 25, both of Tallassee.

Cameron Vargas (Source: Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department)

Vargas and Ledbetter were both charged with possession of marijuana first degree, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Victoria Ledbetter (Source: Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department)

