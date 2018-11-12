Blue Cross warns Alabamians of robocall scam

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A major insurance company is warning Alabama residents of a nationwide robocall scam.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama says the scam is targeting consumers with a fake phone call with claims of being from “Blue Cross Blue Shield.”
BCBS says the scam appears to be made for the purpose of marketing insurance products by using the Blue Cross and Blue Shield brands. The calls, which mask the caller’s true identity with “spoofing” technology, are being made to coincide with Medicare and Federal Employee Program enrollment periods.
“These robocalls are not originating from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama,” the company said in a statement, “and we are taking every step available to minimize public confusion. We encourage consumers to be vigilant, protect their personal information, and guard against providing personal information during calls that claim to be from Blue Cross.”
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.