City of Montgomery hosts Veterans Day celebration

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery is holding its official observance of Veterans Day Monday at Riverwalk Stadium, dedicated to honoring anyone who has served in the United States Military.
The celebration will include a C-130 flyover, a performance by the Capitol Sounds Concert Band and remarks by Air University Commander and President Lt. General Anthony Cotton, along with a free expo featuring historic military vehicles as well as information booths on veterans' benefits. There will also be games, jumpers, face painting and balloon animals for children.
The event is open to everyone in the community, and is free. It runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
