‘Desperate’ search for kidnapped NC teen enters day 8

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTV) - The FBI is asking for the public’s help identifying a man seen walking near the scene where 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar was kidnapped Monday morning.
In an update to the case released on Saturday, FBI representatives and investigators reported that they will continue to canvass the area near where the SUV had been found on Thursday.
FBI Supervisory Resident Agent Andy Delarocha urged local residents to step forward if they had any information that could potentially assist the case moving forward.
“Someone knows this man and we need you to call us. Maybe you recognize the way he walks, his mannerisms, or maybe he will recognize himself on TV. The public was critical in the recovery of the SUV, now we need you to come through again for us. Who is the man on the video?”
Surveillance video released Thursday shows what appears to be a man wearing light colored shoes, a light-colored shirt, and a hoodie walking south on Lambeth Street, then turning North on Highway 41/Elizabethtown Highway towards the Rosewood Mobile Home Park.
The FBI released additional angles of the surveillance video Friday.
Aguilar was outside waiting for her family to take her to school just before 7 a.m. Monday when she was reportedly forced into a vehicle and kidnapped. It happened just outside her home at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park, just off of Elizabethtown Road.
A witness said a man dressed in all black with a yellow bandanna approached Aguilar as she waited outside and forced her into a relative’s vehicle that had been parked in the driveway. The stolen vehicle was last seen leaving the mobile park.
In addition to the $15,000 reward the FBI is offering for information that leads investigators to Aguilar, the governor’s office is offering an additional $5,000.
“The person responsible for this - if you’re watching this: We’re coming after you,” the FBI said Friday.
Officials called the search for Hania “desperate” and “relentless.”
“We released video of a person we want to speak with who we hope may have information to help us find Hania,” FBI officials said Thursday.
An SUV connected Aguilar’s kidnapping was located just before 8 a.m. Thursday off of Quincey Drive in Lumberton, the FBI announced.
The suspect vehicle, a green 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina license plate NWS-984, was initially captured by several nearby surveillance cameras moments after the kidnapping. The SUV is registered to Velasquez Hernandez of Summerville, S.C.
Emergency officials conducted a ground search within a mile radius of where the suspect SUV was found, searching outbuildings. Officials ask everyone in the area to search any of their own outbuildings for any potential clues.
The FBI is asking anyone in the Lumberton area who has a video surveillance system to save your video and submit it to law enforcement, even if you don’t see the vehicle in your video.
“I just want my daughter back with me. I’m here waiting for you. I love you and only care about you. And I don’t have anything against whoever did this to you. I just want you back,” Lynch read in a message from the girl’s mother.
A neighbor called 911 around 6:54 a.m. after a relative ran over and asked for help.
Tuesday, the FBI announced they were conducting a road block along Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton and showing Aguilar’s missing poster - hoping to find someone who may know something about the girl’s disappearance.
“We need to bring her home and we need to bring her home safe,” Shelley Lynch with the FBI said Tuesday.
The poster is being shown in both English and Spanish.
An Amber Alert was issued for Aguilar and Lumberton Police and the FBI are actively investigating the kidnapping.
Hania is described as a Hispanic female who is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 126 pounds. She has black hair, and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans.
Investigators with the Lumberton Police Department, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, FBI Agents, and SBI agents are currently following nearly 50 leads. Additional resources from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and other agencies will be joining the investigation.
