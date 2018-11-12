Family Guidance Center of Alabama celebrates 30th anniversary of Families of the Year

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - This year the Family Guidance Center of Alabama will celebrate 30 years of honoring families through it’s Families of the Year Awards Ceremony.
The awards began in 1989 to recognize area families for their outstanding service to the community and for serving each other.
More than 150 families have been honored by the Family Guidance Center through it’s Families of the Year Awards Celebration. It is a moment to shine a spotlight on why families are important.
“Everything starts with the family, and we thought it would be great to highlight several outstanding families each year,” said Dr. Walter White is the Executive Director of the Family Guidance Center.
White has been there for each Honor’s Ceremony where the families receive a plaque.
The families are chosen through a selection committee that judges the families for their teamwork, individual growth and family involvement.
During it’s 30 years, I have had the pleasure of interviewing nearly half the families. I met the Crenshaw family in 2009 when they were honored for being foster parents despite having children of their own.
"We’ve always had a house full of people. My wife tends to find children from somewher,“ Dan Crenshaw told us during our interview in 2009.
And, many of the families are shocked to learn they were chosen doing what they love, working together as a family.
“I was thrilled mainly because I’m proud to publicly show off my family because I’m extremely proud of them,” said Jan Furguson in 2014.
Each day this week we will profile this year’s nominees for the Families of the Year Awards.
