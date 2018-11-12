First Alert: Rain, and lots of it

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It may not be the prettiest forecast, but it’s a simple one. It’s going to rain...all day.
Rain is widespread on radar this morning as moisture streams into the state. While there may be a few breaks from time to time, rain will dominate our weather story through the entire day. An area of low pressure will lift northward late day, allowing a warm front to briefly lift northward into south Alabama.
This will support a heavier rain threat and Flash Flood Watches are in effect across south Alabama. There may be a narrow window of opportunity for severe weather across far south Alabama, but the risk is near zero across central Alabama with cold rain the name of the game.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.