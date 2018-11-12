Former District Attorney E. Paul Jones dies in Texas

HOUSTON, TX (WSFA) - Former Tallapoosa County District Attorney E. Paul Jones died over the weekend in Houston, Texas.
Jones, who had been battling cancer, passed away at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center Sunday.
Jones served as the assistant district attorney for about eight years, then later served two terms as district attorney covering Tallapoosa, Macon, Randolph and Chambers counties.
Jones recently wrote a book titled “To Kill A Preacher” about preacher Will Maxwell, a man believed by many to have killed five people between 1970 and 1977.
Retiring Tallapoosa County Circuit Judge Tom Young said Jones was a “great person, passionate about the law and his knowledge can’t be replaced.”
E. Paul Jones was 74.
