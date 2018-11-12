Man arrested after body found in Selma Friday

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - Selma police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide.
According to police, 34-year old Winston Harris has been arrested and charged with murder. Investigators say Harris is connected with the death of 42-year old Ricky Dewayne Sanders. Sanders’ body was found around 8 a.m. Friday on Lamar Avenue.
Harris is in the Dallas County jail under no bond. It’s not clear at this point what led to the alleged murder and how Sanders died.
