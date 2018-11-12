Rain, and lots of it

It may not be the prettiest forecast, but it’s a simple one. It’s going to rain...all day. Rain is widespread on radar this morning as moisture streams into the state. While there may be a few breaks from time to time, rain will dominate our weather story through the entire day. An area of low pressure will lift northward late day, allowing a warm front to briefly lift northward into south Alabama. This will support a heavier rain threat and Flash Flood Watches are in effect across south Alabama. There may be a narrow window of opportunity for severe weather across far south Alabama, but the risk is near zero across central Alabama with cold rain the name of the game.