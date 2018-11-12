Vietnam War vet honored by Prattville church

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The recognition just keeps coming for Vietnam War veteran George Partridge.
Sunday, the Prattville First Baptist Church publicly honored Partridge during both morning services. And just last weekend, the Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame awarded Partridge with a Medal of Valor.
Partridge was a fighter pilot in Vietnam and spent more than 30 years in the military. Partridge has also written a book chronicling his life and military career.
We salute veterans like George Partridge.
