AL native Kirk Jay sings ‘One More Time’ live on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - For the first time this season, NBC’s hit show “The Voice” went live, and Montgomery’s own Kirk Jay shined.
The Montgomery resident and Bay Minette native performed Diamond Rio’s “One More Day” for the judges and audience, though Monday night’s event was just a performance.
America now gets to vote for the Top 12 competitors of the night, then each coach will save one contestant on Tuesday’s episode of “The Voice.”
If you would like to vote go to the following link: https://voicevote.votenow.nbc.com/
Jay isn’t the only Alabamian competing in the show. Albertville native Colton Smith performed last week in a knockout round with Jay.
While judge Blake Shelton declared Jay’s rendition of the Brett Young hit “In Case You Didn’t Know” the winner, Smith was quickly stolen by judge Jennifer Hudson.
This week, Smith performed “Scared to be Lonely” by Dua Lipa, Martin Garrix.
