Auburn DE Nick Coe to miss game against Liberty with injury
Auburn coach Gus Malzahn holds his weekly news conference following the team's loss to Georgia.
November 13, 2018 at 1:13 PM CST - Updated November 13 at 1:50 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn defensive end Nick Coe will miss Saturday's game against Liberty with an unspecified injury.

Tigers coach Gus Malzahn said Tuesday that Coe has "got kind of a wrist-type situation." He says he's not ready to speculate on Coe's status for the regular season finale against No. 1 Alabama.

Coe leads the Tigers with seven sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss. He has also forced two fumbles.

Malzahn also says defensive back Javaris Davis is "day to day."

The Tigers are coming off a 27-10 loss to No. 5 Georgia.

