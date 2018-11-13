AUM honors veterans with special parking spaces

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Auburn University Montgomery is honoring veterans in a new way.
AUM has unveiled Purple Heart-designated parking spaces. It’s a way to honor those who have served all year-round. The university says it’s just one way it shows support to veterans.
"We are very close to several bases and so it makes sense to try and make these ties to the community even stronger. And this is just one small way of doing that," Ashley Sexton said.
“It’s huge here on campus to be able to attend a campus that supports veterans, and active duty, ROTC, they are huge supporters. And it makes life so much easier on campus to be apart of,” Michael Campbell said.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.