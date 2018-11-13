Barbour County elects first African-American sheriff

BARBOUR, AL (WSFA) - Barbour County native Tyrone Smith is two months away from making history. He will be sworn-in as the county’s first African-American sheriff.
“Well, it’s an honor. Okay. There were a lot of people who were proud of that, like my mother," said Smith.
“We know of course he will be the first African-American sheriff," said campaign manager Cleveland Holmes, Jr.
He defeated incumbent Sheriff LeRoy Upshaw in the primary in June and won the general election over his Republican opponent, Ronnie Benefield, last week.
While Smith calls it an honor, Holmes looks to Smith to be the sheriff for everyone in the county of around 30,000.
“I do feel very strongly here that we have a person who will be the sheriff of all of Barbour County," said Holmes.
Being the first African-American to hold the job isn’t something Smith necessarily dwells on. He says he’s got bigger challenges to worry about when he takes over.
“There is a significant drug issue in that county jail and that has to be addressed. You start to hold people accountable for what they’re supposed to be doing," said Smith.
In addition to the jail problem, the sheriff-elect also has to find money to hire five new deputies.
“I really want the citizens of this county to have patience because it didn’t get this way overnight and not going to be corrected overnight," said the sheriff-elect.
Tyrone Smith currently works for the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles, 21 years of law enforcement experience, “And I’m going to do the very best I can," he said.
The high sheriff takes over in January. He says he’s ready to go.
