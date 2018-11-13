Convicted pill mill doctor ordered to pay $7.7 million in restitution

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Former Dr. Gilberto Sanchez is now in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, serving his 12 year sentence at Coleman Correctional in Sumterville, Florida.
Back in Montgomery, nearly $8 million of Sanchez’s assets will be divided among victims who suffered financial loss as a result of his illegitimate medical practices and prescribing habits. In this case, those victims include Medicare, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Viva Health.
During a restitution hearing on Tuesday, attorneys said around 35 percent of the income Sanchez generated at Family Practice was brought in by running a pill mill. Attorneys took the total amount generated in reimbursement claims for the three entities, subtracted 65 percent, and arrived at the total restitution amount of $7,716,668.48.
Court documents show more than $3.7 million is owed to Medicare, $3.5 million to BCBS, and nearly a million dollars to Viva Health.
Many of Sanchez’s assets were seized by the government at the time of his arrest in 2016, any cash and assets acquired through criminal practices can be used to pay out this restitution.
According to court documents, between 2014 and 2016, Family Practice brought in nearly $11 million, per the practice’s gross receipts.
Sanchez was arrested in 2017, and later pleaded guilty to five counts including conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, health care fraud, and money laundering.
The remaining defendants in this case will be sentenced in early 2019
