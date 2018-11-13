DA: Selma victim beaten to death with brick, suspect arrested

This isn’t the suspect’s first time being connected to a homicide

Winston Harrison is charged with murder after a body was found in Selma.
SELMA, AL (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a weekend Selma homicide. According to the Dallas County district attorney’s office, the victim was apparently beaten to death with a brick.

Winston Harris, 65, is charged with murder related to the death of 42-year old Ricky Dewayne Sanders.

Sanders’ body was found around 8 a.m. Friday on Lamar Avenue, according to District Attorney Michael Jackson who said the two were apparently arguing before a brick was used to kill the man.

According to Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier, Harris has previously served time for a conviction in a different murder case. He’s being held at the Dallas County Jail on a $1 million bond.

A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 4.

