DA: Selma victim beaten to death with brick, suspect arrested

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a weekend Selma homicide. According to the Dallas County district attorney’s office, the victim was apparently beaten to death with a brick.
Winston Harris, 65, is charged with murder related to the death of 42-year old Ricky Dewayne Sanders.
Sanders’ body was found around 8 a.m. Friday on Lamar Avenue, according to District Attorney Michael Jackson who said the two were apparently arguing before a brick was used to kill the man.
According to Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier, Harris has previously served time for a conviction in a different murder case. He’s being held at the Dallas County Jail on a $1 million bond.
A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 4.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.