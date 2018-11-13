Dave Chappelle photobombs engagement photo shoot

(RNN) – What do you do when Dave Chappelle photobombs your engagement pictures? You go along with it.
The funnyman showed up while Tommy Saunders and Emily Eldridge were doing the photo shoot outside a brewery in Yellow Springs, OH, near where Chappelle lives.
Jaycee Brammer, owner of Jaycee Marie Photography, caught the images of the comedian mugging for the camera and put them on her Facebook page.
“So, I was shooting this engagement session at a brewery tonight and this dude photobombed us... idk, you may have heard of him. Dave something?? LOL NO FOR REAL GUYS! THE Dave Chappelle photobombed our shoot,” the post said.
“I’m going to have to quit photography now because how will I ever beat this?”
The pictures have been shared more than 1,600 times on Facebook and generated more than 4,800 likes.
