Editorial: Where is the Outcry?

Booker and Holder are both black politicians, but do not look at all alike. Booker, 49, is bald and clean shaven. Holder, 67, has graying hair and a mustache. Clinton uttered the supposed joke, which I do not find amusing at all while answering Swisher’s question about her party being hurt by political correctness. Clinton went on to say, “I don’t want to go around insulting people, I don’t want to paint with a broad brush every immigrant is this, every African American is that, every person with different religious beliefs or whatever, painting people with a broad brush”. “You know, that’s childish.”