Editorial: Where is the Outcry?

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Newsweek barely reported a couple of weeks ago former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton cracked a joke about former Attorney General Eric Holder and current Democratic New Jersey Senator Cory Booker looking alike after her interviewer confused the two.
The story went on stating that Recode’s Kara Swisher in a Q&A with Clinton in New York City asked, “What do you think of Cory Booker … saying, ‘Kick them in the shins?’" Ms. Clinton responds - It was actually Eric Holder who said that - the interviewer said, oh yeah, Eric Holder, Clinton then responds - “I know they all look alike,"
Really?
Booker and Holder are both black politicians, but do not look at all alike. Booker, 49, is bald and clean shaven. Holder, 67, has graying hair and a mustache. Clinton uttered the supposed joke, which I do not find amusing at all while answering Swisher’s question about her party being hurt by political correctness. Clinton went on to say, “I don’t want to go around insulting people, I don’t want to paint with a broad brush every immigrant is this, every African American is that, every person with different religious beliefs or whatever, painting people with a broad brush”. “You know, that’s childish.”
And yet, she makes her joke - imagine if anyone, anyone on the other side of the political aisle had made the “same joke.” I can assure you the national press would not have found it amusing and unlike this case it would have been a leading headline for weeks.
