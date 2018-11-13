Edmundite Missions steps up to help laid off workers in Selma

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - One organization in Selma has stepped up in a big way to assist the more than 60 employees impacted by citywide layoffs in Selma.
In just one week Edmundite Missions has served more than 40 of the affected employees. These employees represent households with more than 100 people in them, the vast majority of those being children.
Temekia Sykes is one of the employees who has found hope through the Missions.
“Regardless of all of the turmoil, I know God will prevail," Sykes explained. She worked for the city for nine years before she found herself unemployed last week.
“No one can say what can never happen to them. So sometimes you have to expect things like this to happen, but you have to continue to have faith," she said. “I know that I will be able to find work because of the experience that I had and the confidence I have.”
The single mother of two says making ends meet was a concern, but with the help of family, friends, and Edmundite Missions some of the load has been lifted.
“They assisted me with rent, which was great because that was one of the top bills that I needed paid,” said Sykes.
Chad McEachern, President and CEO of Edmundite Missions says once they learned about the layoffs, they wasted no time getting in position to be able to provide necessary resources to those impacted.
“We are working diligently to get them on unemployment. We are working with resources the state and others may have available. Where we would typically help a client every six months, we have truncated so we will allow them to come back in a month or so depending on their situation to make sure they are taken care of," said McEachern.
To date, $6,000 in assistance has been given out.
“These are not local funds coming into the missions, necessarily. They are coming from all 50 states in the United States helping us during this crisis," McEachern went on. “These funds are helping with utility assistance, rent, mortgage, even some car insurance. We are doing anything and everything that we can to get people signed up for the services they need.”
The plan right now is to walk alongside these families who are facing the unknown.
“They can count on us. We will be here and do whatever we can,” McEachern stated.
Edmunite Missions has been in Selma since 1937. They feed, clothes, and shelter, those in need 365 days out of the year.
If you would like to help you can call 334-872-2359.
