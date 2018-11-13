Families of the Year: The Borders

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - If life is a box of chocolates, the Borders family is having one sweet time! They are world travelers, but when they’re home they are volunteering at their church.
They’re one of four families nominated as one of the 2018 ‘Families of the Year’ through the Family Guidance Center of Alabama. This is the 30th year of the awards!
If you can hike, fly or drive to it, no matter how far, the Borders have no limits to their family adventures. It’s a lesson Dr. Jason Borders learned from his parents.
“My parents were always interested in giving up material things. We could do without a car for a year so we could have these experiences we could not lose,” he explained.
Borders is a professor of religion at Huntingdon College and, along with traveling with his family, he and his wife have worked with other groups to lead more than 40 students from Huntingdon through Turkey and Greece.
“I think when we take the kids, they get to see children 15 and 16-years-old, what they’re doing in other countries and how it compares to them,” Margret Borders explained.
The Borders are also active members of First United Methodist Church in Montgomery where Dr. Borders teaches Bible study. He and Margret also teach a class together. Their two children are also active in church.
Their oldest son, Caleb, is away at college, but he and his sister, Leah, have both participated in mission trips. Whether it’s abroad or at church, Leah calls time with her family important.
“Just have that valuable family time with your parents because they won’t always be there,” she explained.
At the heart of this family is their love for learning with the world serving as their classroom.
The Borders will join four other families this Sunday for an awards ceremony at the Montgomery Fine Arts Museum. On Wednesday, join us as we introduce you to another nominee.
