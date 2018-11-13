Highland Avenue murder suspect identified, sought

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The suspect in the Friday night Highland Avenue homicide case has been identified and is being sought by Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and the Montgomery Police Department.
Christopher Lee Dotson is wanted for murder in connection to the shooting death of Adam Jordan, 31, of Montgomery,.
The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Highland Avenue and was prompted by an altercation the two men were having.
Dotson has a tattoo of a cross between his eyes, an unidentified tattoo on his neck, and a tattoo of a $100 bill on his chest.
If you have any information that could help police find Dotson, call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.
