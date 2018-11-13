Household disinfectants could affect children’s weight

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A new Canadian study says the disinfectants that we use in our homes could make children fat.
In the past few decades, scientists say asthma, Type 1 diabetes, obesity and other diseases are sharply on the rise among kids.
What's changed?
According to a study out of Canada, exposure to the ingredients that kill bacteria could kill the ones we need to be healthy and keep your kids from maintaining a healthy weight!
Pediatric gastroenterologist Dr. Geoffrey Preidis from Texas Children's Hospital is not convinced.
"We still don't know what is causing that link. For example, some of the households that use specific types of cleaners might also encourage their children to run around outside and exercise as opposed to spending hours in front of a television or a screen," said Dr. Preidis.
The doctor says we're too sterile.
"Several hundred years ago many of our ancestors lived on farms. There was no refrigeration, no electricity. So that is one of the key changes that many people are pointing to that could be driving this increased risk of certain diseases," said Dr. Preidis.
So, the challenge is finding the balance of bacteria we should live with.
One finding from the Canadian researchers is child obesity is less common in households that cleaned with eco-friendly products.
But Dr. Preidis is not ready to make that recommendation yet either but thinks that adding more cultured foods to your diet could create a healthy gut.
Foods that have live bacteria like yogurt, kefir and lombucha may vary the gut microbiome enough to make us healthier humans.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.