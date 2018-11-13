Man seriously injured in Montgomery shooting

Heavy police presence indicates the shooting happened at the Church’s Chicken on Mobile Highway.

November 12, 2018 at 7:27 PM CST - Updated November 12 at 7:58 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A man is suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

The victim was shot Monday evening in the 4700 block of Mobile Highway.

While the Montgomery Police Department does not, as a matter of policy, identify the names of specific businesses in crime reports, a heavy police presence indicates the incident happened at the Church’s Chicken restaurant in that area. The building and parking lot have been roped off with crime scene tape.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Police said the shooting is under investigation and no arrests have been made.

