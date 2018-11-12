Marshall County native making it big on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

ALBERTVILLE, AL (WAFF) - There will be many people watching “The Voice” on NBC. That’s because they’re down to 24 contestants. One of those is from Marshall County.
Megan Bailey’s a big fan of “The Voice,” that is ever since her brother made it to the big stage.
“He’s making his dreams a reality and that’s amazing,” said Bailey.
For Bailey, she couldn’t be happier for Colton Smith.
“You see him grow up and that’s all he’s ever wanted to do is sing and he’s been singing his whole life,” said Bailey.
But a couple months ago, Smith got that chair turn from Jennifer Hudson on the show and he is still in it weeks later, something Smith himself is amazed by.
“This still feels like a dream, and I’m in the top 24, like that is so crazy to me,” said Smith.
But this week there will be more cuts to contestants and Megan says the way to advance changes.
“Tonight will be the first round of lives where the judges don’t get to vote. America gets to vote,” said Bailey.
Bailey just hopes everyone in north Alabama will support this Marshall County native from Albertville.
“I would love to see Alabama get behind him and vote for him,” said Bailey.
If you would like to vote go to the following link: https://voicevote.votenow.nbc.com/
