Men’s Health Awareness Month: Keeping your heart healthy

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - November is Men’s Health Awareness Month. It’s no secret a lot of men just try to avoid the doctor’s office. We’re hoping this may change that when it comes to your heart health. According to the CDC, heart disease was the leading cause of death for men in the U.S. in 2015. It accounted for 1 out of every 4 male deaths.
“Men tend to get more heart problems anyways just because of genetics and hormonal issues that we have,” said cardiologist Dr. Tamjeed Arshad with Jackson Hospital.
While we should all pay close attention to our heart health, some folks may have more reason to be concerned.
"I think it's very important if you have risk factors like high blood pressure, diabetes, being overweight, or if there's a family history, you need to see a physician."
Some of the biggest heart issues men face: coronary artery disease, heart failure, and heart rhythm issues. It’s important to recognize when you might be in trouble.
“If you start to have any chest pain or shortness of breath, or if if feels funny beating wise, like it starts skipping, don’t ignore it," said Dr. Arshad. "It may be an early sign of what could happen later.”
So how can you be proactive and keep your heart as healthy as possible? Doctors say you need to exercise regularly and come up with a diet plan that works for you. It doesn’t have to be the latest fad diet but the older you get, the more you need to keep an eye on your calories.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.