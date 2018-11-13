More Rain Cometh

Early Monday, it started raining. And. It. Hasn’t. Stopped. Waves of showers continue across the area this morning. It’s a cold rain, meaning there isn’t any juicy air around to support any kind of stronger thunderstorms. Today’s forecast will feature falling temperatures as a cold front drifts on by. By late afternoon, temps will trickle into the upper 40s with waves of rain continuing. Much of the rain today will be light to moderate, and the lack of convective downpours will greatly limit the flood threat despite the widespread nature of the wet weather. A final surge of rain will develop into Wednesday, marking our final soaker of a day. Clouds decrease with cold air now locked in Thursday. Frost Thursday morning could give way to a borderline freeze Thursday night. Fortunately, the weekend looks good.