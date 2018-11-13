OSHA fines AL steel company for risks including amputations, falls

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery-based company is facing fines from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, for exposing its employees to dangers that include falls and amputations, the U.S. Department of Labor confirmed Tuesday.
OSHA inspected four Sabel Steel Service facilities in Montgomery, Dothan, Theodore, and in Newnan, Georgia, before citing the company for putting its employees at risk.
The report states:
“OSHA cited the company for exposing employees to amputations hazards; failing to use safety procedures to control the release of hazardous energy during machine maintenance or servicing; provide fall protection; conduct medical evaluations to determine an employee’s ability to use a respirator; and improperly storing oxygen, propane and acetylene cylinders; and electrical and fire hazards. The inspections are part of OSHA’s National Emphasis Program on Amputations.”
A May 2018 inspection at the company’s North Court Street location in Montgomery resulted in multiple violations.
In one citation, OSHA says the company exposed employees to fall hazards after "employees were allowed to climb to the tops of metal plate storage racks and the tops of metal sheets in racks without fall protection exposing them to fall hazard of up to 8 feet to the concrete floor below.”
OSHA also found in another violation that “employees were allowed to work around a vertical band saw that had a major hydraulic leak causing hydraulic fluid to be on the floor underneath and around the base of the machine.”
And Sabel is said to have “allowed his employees to operate a horizontal band saw with a steel shaving box attached with a rotating auger installed exposing employees to caught-by and amputation hazards.” And another citation warned of the dangers of amputation when Sabel employees “operate and Alligator Shear with the foot pedal located below the shear causing the operator to have his hands close to the shear..."
A full list of OSHA citations against the company can be found here.
Sabel faces a total of $320,261 in penalties, OSHA said.
The company has 15 days to comply or contest the findings.
