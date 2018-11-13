Police seek 2 men in connection with multiple thefts

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - Prattville Police said on Monday that two men wanted in multiple thefts have been identified.
Hope Hull resident Jasper Wendell Thornton, 39, is a suspect. His last known address is in the 100 block of Vista Del Verde Drive, police said.
Montgomery resident Jaderian Wendell Thornton, 20, also is a suspect. His last known address is in the 700 block of Inwood Drive.
Prattville Police have felony theft warrants active on each man. The two suspects are wanted in connection with thefts in Prattville, as well as throughout the River Region, police said.
Investigators believe the men are responsible for the theft of multiple enclosed trailers, bobcats, and zero-turn lawn mowers.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of either man, call the police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP, or download the new P3-tips app, or use the web at www.215STOP.com , or Facebook at Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
