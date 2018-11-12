UAB kicker: ‘Things happen for a reason’

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - In December 2014, UAB dropped their football program and that left redshirt kicker Nick Vogel scrambling to find another school to play for.
In June 2015, officials announced the football program would be reinstated.
Vogel immediately announced he would leave Southern Miss and return to the southside to kick for the Blazers. He didn’t kick a football in a game until the 2017 season.
Now as a redshirt junior for the Blazers, Vogel is kicking field goals for a 9-1 team ranked in the top 25. Talk about a roller coaster ride!
“Things happen for a reason,” said Vogel. “I would not trade this experience for anything in the world and where this program is, is like night and day from 2014, from fan support to administration support. It is great.”
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.