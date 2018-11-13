Veteran remembers service, late wife on holiday

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - Dick Schoof has spent the last 18 years coming to the VFW Post in Dothan for the annual Veterans Day Ceremony - getting the honor and acknowledgement he didn’t get when he returned from service.
“My mom greeted me at the back door of the house in Jersey and welcomed me and that was my return to the United States,” Schoof said. “This ceremony and ceremonies similar to it are so touching because people are really saying thank you and that’s quite an honor.”
Schoof served as a weatherman during World War II.
“We took readings of wind, rain, upper air conditions, barometer pressure, wind speed so that we could forecast the weather that was approaching," said Schoof. “We were an integral part in determining the weather so the planes could fly.”
He spent time in Hawaii before being put on the task force to head to Okinawa, Japan.
At this year’s Veterans Day ceremony Schoof was responsible for giving the benediction. But when it was time to eat at the reception, Schoof grabbed one plate instead of two. Typically his wife Evelyn would be here.
“My wife who was a World War II veteran - who was in the Nursing Corp - died 10 days ago,” Schoof said. “I miss her so."
“We never missed a Veterans Day here. We were always here for Veterans Day,” Schoof said. “It’s a lot different coming today because she isn’t here with me. It’s a lot different.”
Today - the memories of his time in service are fresh and the memories of his favorite veteran fresh as well.
“Incidentally she loved to have me sing to her,” Schoof said. “Because God made the stars to shine. Because God made the ivy twine. Because God made the sky blue. And because God made you - that’s why I love you.”
