Veterans express their struggles, experiences after serving

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - As Americans honor those who have sacrificed for their country, veterans continue to speak out on what concerns they have for those who’ve served.
“You go from bombs to bullets to being at home in a recliner and sometimes it’s just hard to bring yourself back down," said Joel Grace, a peer support group leader for the Wounded Warrior Project.
Grace is a veteran who served in Iraq. He said a major obstacle for veterans is transitioning back into society.
“When you’re in such an unnatural for an extended period of time, sometimes it’s hard just to come back and go to work," he said.
This is an example of one obstacle veterans run into after serving. Robert Carr is a veteran and explains another major problem veterans face.
He said veterans sometimes do not receive health care services in a timely fashion. For example, he said veterans experience long waits to get x-rays or see a specialist.
“And those delays keep happening and it’s frustrating to them," Carr said. "I’m not here to criticize the VA. It’s a difficult job, but we’ve got to do a better job at taking care of the ones who protected our freedoms and what we get to enjoy today for their sacrifices.”
Carr says injuries from war, for example post-traumatic stress disorder or agent orange, can affect how a veteran integrates back into society.
“Health concerns for veterans are one of our primary concerns to try and make sure that everyone has a fresh start again or gets the treatment that they need so that they can be productive members of society,” Carr said.
The federal government said there are more than 27,000 Alabama veterans living in poverty. In a recent ranking of Alabama VA hospitals on a scale of one to five, the Montgomery VA hospital received a one, Tuscaloosa a three, and Birmingham a four.
U.S. Rep. Martha Roby, R-District 2, said work needs to be done with the VA, particularly with health care.
“There are issues that are reflected in that report where we need to give more attention,” she said. “Namely hiring more doctors, particularly on the mental health side to make sure our veterans are able to access that care again in a very timely manner.”
“Mental health is probably one of the biggest issues they’re facing," Grace said.
Grace said if post-9/11 veterans need resources, they can reach out to the Wounded Warrior Project.
