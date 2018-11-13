WSFA 12 News spreads goodwill on World Kindness Day

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Happy World Kindness Day!
It's a day to inspire people to create a kinder world. The day began in 1998 and was started by the World Kindness movement. The movement's website quotes studies that show when others observe kindness in action they are more likely to carry out an act of kindness, too.
WSFA 12 News Reporter Bethany Davis and Photographer Ted Hughes spread some kindness Tuesday morning, doing everything from paying for patrons' breakfasts at Chappy’s Deli and pumping gas for a morning commuter.
We hope you choose to spread kindness, not just today, but everyday!
