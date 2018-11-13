WSFA 12 News spreads goodwill on World Kindness Day

World Kindness Day Part 1
By WSFA Staff | November 13, 2018 at 8:23 AM CST - Updated November 13 at 8:23 AM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Happy World Kindness Day!

It's a day to inspire people to create a kinder world. The day began in 1998 and was started by the World Kindness movement. The movement's website quotes studies that show when others observe kindness in action they are more likely to carry out an act of kindness, too.

WSFA 12 News Reporter Bethany Davis and Photographer Ted Hughes spread some kindness Tuesday morning, doing everything from paying for patrons' breakfasts at Chappy’s Deli and pumping gas for a morning commuter.

World Kindness Day Part 2

We hope you choose to spread kindness, not just today, but everyday!

It’s #WorldKindnessDay, so we’re hitting the road to spread a little kindness! Give us some KINDNESS suggestions, and let us know where we can find PEOPLE before 7AM!

Posted by Bethany Davis WSFA 12 News on Tuesday, November 13, 2018

