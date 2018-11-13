19-year-old arrested in connection with social media threats to Eufaula schools

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a second social media threat made toward Eufaula schools.
Latrell Vontae Chism, 19, of Clayton, was arrested for making a terrorist threat Tuesday afternoon. According to Eufaula police, Chism will be charged with seven felony counts of making terrorist threats due to the disruption to the individual schools inside the city.
Chism is being held in the Eufaula City Jail to await a bond hearing. The FBI is also reviewing the incident and federal charges may be pending.
