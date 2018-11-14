AL parole board submits corrective action plan to Gov. Ivey

“I am in the process of reviewing the corrective action plan submitted by the Board of Pardons and Paroles today. I will look to determine if the corrective action plan is comprehensive enough to protect our citizens and prevent the reckless actions taken by this Board over the last several months. Regardless of this plan and its contents, one thing is for sure; I will be closely watching this Board to ensure that they are following policies and procedures and not continuing to disregard public safety by releasing violent inmates who have served little or no time back into our communities. If I determine that this is happening I promise that they will be subject to quick and swift action by a Montgomery County Grand Jury. They cannot and will not continue to put us at risk by their careless conduct.”